|
|
Rowena L. Fuller
PEORIA - Rowena L. Fuller, 57 of Wapella, IL passed away 8:01 PM March 16, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.
Memorials may be directed to Clinton VFW Women's Auxiliary #416.
Rowena was born June 29, 1962 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Darrell Eugene and Shirley (Whitney) Rueger. She married Michael C. Fuller in Peoria, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Michael C. Fuller, Wapella, IL, daughter, Sarah Piatt-Prawl, Clinton, IL, son, Matthew D. Piatt, Peoria, IL, stepsons, Micah C. Fuller and Matthew R. Fuller both of East Peoria, IL, 7 grandchildren, and 6 brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Rowena was a member of the Clinton VFW Women's Auxiliary #416. She had worked in the hospitality industry for many years, always making sure people had meals during the holidays.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020