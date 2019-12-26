Home

PEORIA - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Roxan Slane, formerly of Peoria, our loving and devoted wife, mother and friend, to which all our lives she touched. She passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
She is survived by her spouse of 32 years, Henry P. Slane Jr.; daughter, Carrie Slick; granddaughters, Andrea Slick and Devyn Kapraun; father, Don Wallace; brother, Mark Smith and wife, Chris; and sister, Monte Ibler; two nephews, Josh and Ben; and niece, Molly.
Roxan spent 26 years working in Florida with her husband, Hank, operating their sailboat charter business. She then retired to Santa Fe, NM. She loved spending time with her daughter and granddaughters. She also loved to watch hummingbirds and old westerns. Roxan's overwhelming kindness will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In lieu of sending flowers, memorial gifts may be made to M.D. Anderson (https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate.html), or (https://donate3.cancer.org).
Please visit our online guest book for Roxan at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
