Roxanna "Sam" Marchand
PEORIA - An extraordinary, strong, incredibly smart and talented woman has made heaven a brighter place. Roxanna "Sam" Lea Marchand, 66, of Peoria, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Peoria.
She was born March 23, 1953 in Pekin, to Dean and Anita (Peterson) Hinch. She married Dave Marchand on December 2, 1978 in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband Dave; two children, Matthew (Sandra) Marchand and Michelle (John) Torres; and her four grandchildren, Dean, Beckham, Bronson and Marley. Also surviving are her father Dean; and two siblings, Michael (Crystal) Hinch and Rhonda Sue (David) Damerell. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anita.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whether it was eating together at her favorite restaurants, celebrating special occasions or simply spending a beautiful day outside at home. She treasured her children and embraced every moment as Nana to her grandkids. Retiring as Manager of Orders and Distribution and enjoying a successful 42-year career with Komatsu America Corporation, Sam had a zest for life and was always ready for a good time. She was notorious for turning sure doubles into singles on the softball field and developed a love for the game of golf. Known for her meticulous attention to detail, she wrapped and created the most beautiful gifts, was a master of Sudoku and made sure each day's crossword puzzle was complete. With a knack for knowing the perfect thing to say when it was needed the most, she passed along words of wisdom for her kids to live by and share with her grandkids – "If it won't matter five years from now, it doesn't really matter now" and, "If a job is worth doing, it's worth doing right!" Sam will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, doting nana, beloved daughter, magical sister and a wonderful friend, who always put everyone else first. Truly, "a cut above," she is so deeply loved and will be so dearly missed, but will live on in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be at 4 pm and a Celebration of Life will be at 5 pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate of Peoria or the . Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020