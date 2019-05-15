|
Roxanne Bachtold
LASALLE - Roxanne "Roxy" (Carbine) Bachtold, 64, of London, OH, formerly of LaSalle, died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in her residence.
Born September 20, 1954, in LaSalle, IL, she was a daughter of Joseph and Betty (Bridson) Carbine.
A member of the Madison County Vineyard Church, Roxy had worked as a cook and a teacher's aide, but especially liked working for Ability Services,helping those with special needs.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Doug Bachtold; sister, Linda (Carbine) and Andy Gianopappas and their children, Anthony and Anna Gianopappas; brother, Steve Rogge; and sister, Sue Rogge.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; first husband, Elliot Fehr; and stepfather, Clyde Rogge.
A celebration of Roxy's life will be held on May 18 in the Madison County Vineyard Church, 106 Olive St., London, OH 43140, with Pastor Denny Tatman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, with a celebration service at 12 noon and a time to share memories of Roxy. A meal will follow.
The family suggests memorials in Roxy's name be sent to either Loving Care Hospice, PO Box 445, London, Ohio 43140; or Madison County Humane Society, PO Box 777, London, Ohio 43140.
The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London, OH, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019