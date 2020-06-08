Roxanne Nix
MORTON - Roxanne W. "Roxie" Nix, 87, of Morton, formerly of Creve Coeur, passed away at 3:18 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Aperion Care Morton Villa in Morton.
Roxie was born on February 5, 1933, in Cleveland, AL, to the late Fred W. and Lola M. Marsh Carnell. She married Billy R. Nix on July 28, 1948, and he preceded her in death on September 8, 2011.
Surviving are her nieces, Patricia Nelson of Peoria and Frances Greer of Washington; great-nieces and nephews, Tonya, Star, Charles, Freddy and Chucky; and 9 great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Chuck Carnell and Imogene Gabriel; and her dog, Gretchen.
Roxie was a nurse for many years, working for OSF at the Sisters' Home, St. Francis' emergency room and at doctor's offices. She loved being a nurse and even helped care for fellow residents at Morton Villa. Roxie collected Cabbage Patch dolls, was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed astrology.
A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor Steve Graffis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Kidney Foundation.
Roxie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.