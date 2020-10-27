1/1
Roxenia Lee Slater
1917 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Roxenia Lee Slater, 103, of East Peoria, formerly of Canton, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Loft Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton.
She was born on October 9, 1917, in St. Louis Missouri, to Robert Irl Johnson and Ada (Tozier). They preceded her in death, along with her stepmother by whom she was raised, Elsie (Tozier) Johnson; and one brother, Robert I. Johnson Jr. She married Newton Manley, and later she married Thomas C. Slater.
She is survived by five children, R. Eileen Manley Bieneman, Helen D. Manley Searle, Carol Slater, Tom (Lee) Jr. and Donald Slater; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were two children, Kermit Manley and Dorothy Manley James; and one brother, Robert Johnson Jr.
She worked for several nursing homes as a nurse's aide and also at St. Francis Hospital and Graham Hospital.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. A funeral Mass will follow on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria, with a visitation 1 hour prior at the church. Burial will be held at the Orendorf Cemetery in rural Canton.
Memorials may be made to masses for her soul to St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria.
To leave online condolences or to view Larry's video tribute, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
OAKS-HINES FUNERAL HOME
OCT
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
