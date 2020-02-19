|
Roy Burchfield
EAST PEORIA - Roy Lee Burchfield, 72, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in St. Petersburg, FL.
He was born on March 20, 1947, in Madison, GA, to Betty Ann (Hollis Burchfield) Burris of Bartonville, IL and Boyd Frank Burchfield.
He graduated from East Peoria HS in 1965. Roy was awarded honorable discharge SP4 from the U.S. Army in 1972 as a testimonial of honest and faithful service during his tour in Vietnam and specializing in ammunition training.
Roy worked for Caterpillar in East Peoria and retired after 30 years. After his retirement, he loved to travel, visiting family and meeting new friends along his journey. With that, he shared his smile, humor and quick wit with many. Anyone who knew him knew of his love of motorcycles and cars.
Surviving are his mother, Betty Burris; sisters, Debbie (Bill) Skaggs of Bartonville, Linda (Charles) Langeberg of Peoria and Shirley Siebenthal of Peoria; brother, Robert Burchfield of Dana Point, CA; Judy Moretto of Shakopee, MN; and 29 nieces and nephews. He loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd F. Burchfield; and brothers, Eugene (Gene) Burchfield and Charles (Ricky) Burchfield.
In memory of our loved one - a quote he kept. Author unknown: "We spend too recklessly, laugh too little, drive too fast, get too angry too quickly, stay up too late, get up too tired, read too seldom, watch TV too much, and pray too seldom."
Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, please visit military.com for the many ways you can give to our dedicated men and women and their families.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020