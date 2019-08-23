|
|
Roy Castleman
WASHINGTON - Roy H. Castleman, 88, of Washington passed away at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1931 in Herrin, IL the son of Wayne H. and Maude Vontunglen Castleman. He married Mary Lou Kerly on June 19, 1950 in Marion, IL and she passed away on Dec. 20, 1998. He later married Dorothy Osborne Hurt on Sept. 1, 1999 in Washington and she passed away on July 24, 2003.
Surviving are his children Beth (Kelly) Phelps of Sherman, IL, Karen (Jerry) Bryant and Sharon (Dale) Swanson both of East Peoria. Also surviving are three step children Tom Osborne of Florida, Patsy Howell of Nevada, and Diane Hartman of New Mexico. Further surviving are many grandchildren step grandchildren and great grandchildren along with two sisters Helen and Mildred and one brother Bobby. One son Roy Castleman Jr. one step son Ozzie Osborne preceded in him death.
Roy worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co for 35 years retiring in 1986. He then worked at Sullivan's Foods store in Sunnyland and later Washington Walmart for many years. Roy was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Washington
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until his time of service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a . To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019