Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
(618) 724-4151
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Biggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Howard Biggs Sr.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Howard Biggs Sr. Obituary
Roy Howard Biggs Sr.
EAST PEORIA - Roy Howard Biggs Sr., 92, of East Peoria passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist. Family was at his side when he took his last breath.
Roy was born on Feb. 21, 1928, in Mulkeytown, Illinois, to Clyde and Sylvia Biggs. Roy married Iona Faye Essex on Feb 22, 1950. She passed away on Jan. 16, 2011.
Roy is survived by two sons, Stan (Linda) Biggs and Roy (Linda) Biggs, both of Creve Coeur, Illinois; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, David Biggs of Mulkeytown, Illinois.
Roy loved spending time with family and friends, especially the younger great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, with the Rev. Kurt Jensen officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Roy will be laid to rest next to his wife, Iona, in the Mulkeytown Cemetary
Roy served in the Army and was a Korean veteran. Roy received 2 Purple Hearts, 3 Bronze Stars, The Combat Infantry Badge, Special Medallion from the President of South Korea, United Nations Medallion and the Korean Campaign with 2 Battle Stars.
Roy retired from Ivex Specialty Paper after 34 years in 1992. He stayed active in his later years with his family and special friend, Jean Elam. They were members of the East Side Silver Sneakers, looking forward to each day spent with all his friends.
Roy was a wonderful father, brother, grandfather and a friend to anyone. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Peoria Fire and Rescue, 201 W. Washington Street, East Peoria, IL 61610.
Goodbye Roy, we all love you very much.
For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -