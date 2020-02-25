|
Roy Howard Biggs Sr.
EAST PEORIA - Roy Howard Biggs Sr., 92, of East Peoria passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist. Family was at his side when he took his last breath.
Roy was born on Feb. 21, 1928, in Mulkeytown, Illinois, to Clyde and Sylvia Biggs. Roy married Iona Faye Essex on Feb 22, 1950. She passed away on Jan. 16, 2011.
Roy is survived by two sons, Stan (Linda) Biggs and Roy (Linda) Biggs, both of Creve Coeur, Illinois; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, David Biggs of Mulkeytown, Illinois.
Roy loved spending time with family and friends, especially the younger great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, with the Rev. Kurt Jensen officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Roy will be laid to rest next to his wife, Iona, in the Mulkeytown Cemetary
Roy served in the Army and was a Korean veteran. Roy received 2 Purple Hearts, 3 Bronze Stars, The Combat Infantry Badge, Special Medallion from the President of South Korea, United Nations Medallion and the Korean Campaign with 2 Battle Stars.
Roy retired from Ivex Specialty Paper after 34 years in 1992. He stayed active in his later years with his family and special friend, Jean Elam. They were members of the East Side Silver Sneakers, looking forward to each day spent with all his friends.
Roy was a wonderful father, brother, grandfather and a friend to anyone. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Peoria Fire and Rescue, 201 W. Washington Street, East Peoria, IL 61610.
Goodbye Roy, we all love you very much.
For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020