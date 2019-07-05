Home

Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Roy I. Zaborac


1935 - 2019
Roy I. Zaborac Obituary
Roy I. Zaborac
GLASFORD - Roy I. Zaborac, 84, of Glasford, passed away at 7:15 PM on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Cuba, IL. He was born on June 4, 1935 in Peoria to George and Eiline (Schmid) Zaborac. He married Shirley J. Thompson on July 26, 1952 in Canton, IL, she preceded him in death on November 14, 2004.
Surviving are two sons, Rick (Deborah) Zaborac of Peoria and Tim (Debra) Zaborac of Bartonville; one daughter, Cherie (Greg) Farley of Metamora, IL; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert (Dolly) Zaborac of Couch, MO and George (Bobbie) Zaborac of Richland Hills, TX.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandchild; and one brother, Gale Zaborac.
Roy retired in 1988 from Caterpillar in Mapleton after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 916 in Pekin and the Bartonville American Legion Post 979. Roy was the warden of the Big Five Recreatioal Area near Cuba, IL. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved maintenance work. Roy was truly a good family man.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 AM. Rev. Kevin Van Tine will officiate. Burial will follow in Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire and Rescue or the Trivoli Cemetery. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
