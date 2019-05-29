|
|
Roy Rohn
EAST PEORIA - Roy Laverne Rohn, 85, of East Peoria passed away at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
Born July 1, 1933, in Hersman to Homer and Minnie (Thompson) Rohn, he married Lena Belle Thomas on July 14, 1956, in Mt. Sterling. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Russell (Ruth) Rohn of Morton; one daughter, Brenda (Larry) Sadnick of Peru; five grandchildren, Randall (Yvonne) Leach, Matt Leach, Mandy Rohn, Ryan (Amanda) Rohn and Kira (John) Finnegan; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Rohn; and two brothers.
Roy had served in the United States Army during the Korean War era.
He had worked for Caterpillar, Inc., for 38 years, retiring from the Tech Center as a Mechanical Technician. He then worked as a bus driver for East Peoria Community High School for 15 years.
He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed working in the yard, traveling, listening to country music, fishing, hunting and working on cars.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hersman Cemetery in rural Mt. Sterling. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Mt. Sterling American Legion Post #374.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019