Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
(309) 694-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Rohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Rohn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Rohn Obituary
Roy Rohn
EAST PEORIA - Roy Laverne Rohn, 85, of East Peoria passed away at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
Born July 1, 1933, in Hersman to Homer and Minnie (Thompson) Rohn, he married Lena Belle Thomas on July 14, 1956, in Mt. Sterling. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Russell (Ruth) Rohn of Morton; one daughter, Brenda (Larry) Sadnick of Peru; five grandchildren, Randall (Yvonne) Leach, Matt Leach, Mandy Rohn, Ryan (Amanda) Rohn and Kira (John) Finnegan; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Rohn; and two brothers.
Roy had served in the United States Army during the Korean War era.
He had worked for Caterpillar, Inc., for 38 years, retiring from the Tech Center as a Mechanical Technician. He then worked as a bus driver for East Peoria Community High School for 15 years.
He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed working in the yard, traveling, listening to country music, fishing, hunting and working on cars.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hersman Cemetery in rural Mt. Sterling. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Mt. Sterling American Legion Post #374.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now