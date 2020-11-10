Roy Wittmer
GOODFIELD - Roy J. Wittmer, 71, of Goodfield died at 7:16 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on September 2, 1949, in Washington, Ill., the son of Maurice and Ella (Bauer) Wittmer. He married Sue Wagner on July 17, 1971, in Funk's Grove, Ill. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Sarah (Joe) Roudis; one grandchild, Anna Rose Roudis; four sisters, Mary (Rich) Streitmatter, Ruth Stevig, Jane (John) Fehr and Susan (Jim) Henning; one brother, Dave (Laurie) Wittmer; four aunts; two uncles; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Terry Stevig; and nephew, David Stevig.
Roy owned and operated Wittmer Insurance, a long-time business fixture on Main Street in Morton, from 1979 until 2014, when he retired.
Many were grateful for his dependability, honesty, willingness to listen and kindness. Friends appreciated his loyalty, generosity and fun-loving nature. Family members were thankful for his unconditional love, support and wisdom that he quietly gave throughout his life. Above all, those who knew and loved him valued his goodness and calm common sense.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no formal service. However, when circumstances change, a celebration of Roy's life may be held at a later date when friends and family can once again congregate safely and honor his memory.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Peoria and Old Friends, a facility in Georgetown, Ky., for retired thoroughbred horses.
