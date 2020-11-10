1/1
Roy Wittmer
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Wittmer
GOODFIELD - Roy J. Wittmer, 71, of Goodfield died at 7:16 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on September 2, 1949, in Washington, Ill., the son of Maurice and Ella (Bauer) Wittmer. He married Sue Wagner on July 17, 1971, in Funk's Grove, Ill. She survives.
Other survivors include one daughter, Sarah (Joe) Roudis; one grandchild, Anna Rose Roudis; four sisters, Mary (Rich) Streitmatter, Ruth Stevig, Jane (John) Fehr and Susan (Jim) Henning; one brother, Dave (Laurie) Wittmer; four aunts; two uncles; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Terry Stevig; and nephew, David Stevig.
Roy owned and operated Wittmer Insurance, a long-time business fixture on Main Street in Morton, from 1979 until 2014, when he retired.
Many were grateful for his dependability, honesty, willingness to listen and kindness. Friends appreciated his loyalty, generosity and fun-loving nature. Family members were thankful for his unconditional love, support and wisdom that he quietly gave throughout his life. Above all, those who knew and loved him valued his goodness and calm common sense.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no formal service. However, when circumstances change, a celebration of Roy's life may be held at a later date when friends and family can once again congregate safely and honor his memory.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Peoria and Old Friends, a facility in Georgetown, Ky., for retired thoroughbred horses.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved