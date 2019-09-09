|
|
Royce Eugene Crouch
WASHINGTON - Royce Eugene Crouch, 87, of Washington, IL, formerly of Hudson, IL, passed away at 8:35 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his residence in Washington.
Royce was born on January 27, 1932, in Bloomington, IL, to Claremont and Nellie Tipping Crouch. He married Janice Ann Walden on May 19, 1951. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2008.
Surviving are one 1 son, Darrell (Kathleen) Crouch, and 2 grandchildren, McKenna Crouch and William Crouch, all of Washington, IL; 1 brother, Wally Crouch of Normal, IL; and 5 half sisters, Sandy Spence, Judy James, Margie Paternoster, Lorna Winnell and Evelyn Dodge.
He was preceded in death by 1 sister, Claire Bryant; and 1 half brother, Larry Hummer.
Royce was a proud member of the Carpenters Union Local #63 for over 65 years, working as a Superintendent at J.L. Wroan for many of those years.
His proudest moments were watching his son, Darrell, succeed. He deeply loved his daughter-in-law, Kathleen, and grandchildren, McKenna and William, and enjoyed watching them in all of their sports and activities. A proud Washington Panther fan, Friday nights were the highlight of his week. He was also an avid gardener and Cubs fan.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Hudson Cemetery, 600 block of Franklin St. in Hudson, IL. An open house in Royce's memory will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.
Memorials may be made to the 12th Man or Moehle Supportive Living Center in Washington.
Royce's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019