Ruby Jolliff
PEORIA - Ruby Jean Jolliff, 83, of West Plains, Missouri, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 4:09 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jolliff will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the Langston Street Chapel at direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
She was born on December 22, 1936, in West Plains, Missouri, to Roy Johnston and Mable McCracken Johnston. On August 12, 1955, she was married in West Plains to Carl Jolliff. She loved her husband and was Carl's special jewel. Ruby loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Jolliff loved God; her salvation day was on a Good Friday, March 3, in the early 1960s.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Jolliff of the family home; two children, Ron Jolliff and wife, Angie, and Kevin Jolliff, all of Peoria, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Laura Hodges and husband, Michael, Joe Jolliff, Matt Jolliff and wife, Molly, Sara Mitzelfelt and husband, Ben, Karla Houston, Jerritt Jolliff and wife, Jen, and Shawna Borland and husband, David; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Riley of West Plains; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents; one daughter-in-law, Paula Jolliff; one brother, Leroy Johnston; and one sister, Doris McBride, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jolliff Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jolliff Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com
.