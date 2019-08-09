|
Rudolf B. Habben
PEORIA - Rudolf B. Habben, 83, of Peoria, passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Buehler Home in Peoria. He was born on Nov. 10, 1935 in Peoria to George Siebrand and Bridie (Doolan) Habben.
He had been a health planner for the division of health for the state of Wisconsin, retiring in 1986. Previously, he had been a regional planner for Washtenaw County in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was a US Army veteran, and a member of the Sierra Club and Illinois Audubon Society. He was of the Catholic faith.
Rudolf was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by several cousins.
Cremation will be accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria. Memorials may be made to Buehler Home. On-line condolences and tributes may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019