Mr. Booth has always been an inspiration to me ..A prayer warrior, as well as a prayer partner ... At St. Paul M.B.Church.... And now He's apart of the great cloud of witnesses Hebrews 12:1.... To the family my prayers are with you...Rest assured Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints...Psalm 116:15 .... Peace be with you all... Phil Hickman

phillip E. Hickman

Friend