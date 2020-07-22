1/1
Rudolph "Rudy" Booth
1943 - 2020
PEORIA - Mr. Rudolph Booth, 76, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to his heavenly home at 1:56 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Rudolph was born on December 1, 1943, in Blue Mountain, MS, to proud parents, Wilbo and Junie Bell (Rutherford) Booth.
Rudolph moved to Peoria, IL, as a young adult. He worked at Caterpillar for over 35 years. He had a strong work ethic. After retirement, he worked in the hospitality industry, last working at the Embassy Suites and the Visitors Bureau.
Rudolph was a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church, where he served as head usher, van ministry and Men's Group for many years.
Rudolph never met a stranger. He had the gift of hospitality, always greeting folk with a huge smile and hug. He loved Manual Basketball…never missing a game. Rudolph was a member of various bowling leagues over the years.
Rudolph married the love of his life, Yvonne Stenson, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage on November 17, 2019. She survives. He is also survived by his children, David (Melissa) Booth of New Orleans, LA, Derrick (Jehan) Booth of Peoria, IL, Daniel (Ashley) Booth of Carbondale, IL, Devon (Tony) Booth of Peoria, IL, and Alicia (Richard) Posey Snellville, GA; eight grandchildren, Mariah, Sydney, Brandon, Chancellor, Jianna, Jaxon, DeLaney and Aden; and his beloved fur buddy, Koby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Ruchelle Booth Hill; his brother, James Booth; and grandson, Derrick "DJ" Booth Jr.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Victory Christian Church, with a 2-hour visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Host is Pastor Charles Brown and the Rev. Deveraux Hubbard, Senior Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, will bring words of comfort. Rudolph will be entombed at Historic Springdale Mausoleum. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Simons Mortuary's Website or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Simons-Mortuary-232095303487150, promptly at time of the service.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Victory Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
Mr. Booth has always been an inspiration to me ..A prayer warrior, as well as a prayer partner ... At St. Paul M.B.Church.... And now He's apart of the great cloud of witnesses Hebrews 12:1.... To the family my prayers are with you...Rest assured Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints...Psalm 116:15 .... Peace be with you all... Phil Hickman
phillip E. Hickman
Friend
July 22, 2020
Yvonne and family,

Sorry to hear of Rudy’s passing. What a great man! My family was blessed having the Booth’s as neighbors for so many years. Your kindness and attention expressed to my parents will always be remembered.

Our sympathy,
Denny & Jeannie (Isaacson) Thomas



Jean Thomas
