EAST PEORIA - Runell M. Lykins, 94, of East Peoria, died at 9:24 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on April 2, 1924 in Eagan, GA to John and Ruth (Kesler) Miller. She married Howard A. Lykins on August 28, 1946 in Atlanta, GA. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2011. She loved her family including her daughter Deborah (Roy) Kamp of Metamora and son David C. Lykins of East Peoria; 2 grandchildren Nathaniel (Natalie) Kamp of Metamora and Christopher (Katy Pittman) Kamp of Metamora; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 sister Betty Davis of Braselton, GA; and many additional family members in Georgia. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister. She attended Marsh Business College in Atlanta, GA. During WWII she worked as a secretary at Price Administration. Runell was a member of The First United Methodist Church in East Peoria and enjoyed volunteering. She helped start the church pantry. Service will be on Monday, March 4 at 11 AM at The First United Methodist Church in East Peoria, with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. Pastor Mary Arnold will officiate. Memorials may be made to the East Peoria United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019