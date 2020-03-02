|
|
Russel Gustin
PEORIA - Russel Myron Gustin passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospice in Peoria.
He was born on November 20, 1920, to parents, Charles and Effie Gustin in Olivet, Illinois.
Russel attended Eureka College from 1941-1942, where he excelled as a basketball player. Russel paused his education and enlisted into the service in September of 1942. Staff sergeant Gustin received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his 1942-1946 distinguished service in World War II overseas.
He married Hazel Deck in Eureka on October 29, 1943. She preceded him in passing on December 29, 2004. They raised twin sons, Don and Ron, and daughter, Susan, in Eureka, then retired to sunny skies of Englewood, FL, for 35 years. They were long-time members of Eureka Christian Church and United Methodist Church of Englewood.
Russel received a horology degree in watch making from Bradley University, was a skilled craftsman and carpenter, and taught at both Davenport Grade and Eureka Middle School for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, his parents and all 5 of his siblings, Lester, Martha Corneliius, Harold, Roy and Myra Crisman).
He is survived by his sons, Ron (Suzanne) Gustin of Washington and Don (Diana) Gustin of Peoria; and daughter, Susan (Ron) Garber of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Brent (Rebecca) Gustin of Peoria, Brice (Stephanie) Gustin of Peoria, Teri Linnemann of Washington, Tami Gustin of Chicago, Traci (David) Dowadu of Chicago and Mandy (Luke) Martin, Heidi (Michael) Aubertin, Betsy (Jon) Martin, all of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
Russ was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him. He truly lived his life to the fullest, both physically and spiritually.
He was afforded cremation. Future services will be at a family grave site in Englewood, Florida.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020