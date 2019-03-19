|
Russell Dean Segal
PEORIA - Russell Dean Segal, 83, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at 9:43 a.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 10, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, to J. Russell and Verla (Ray) Segal. He married Barbara Glass on November 4, 1956, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2010, in Peoria. He later married Patricia Deimel Carter on January 10, 2015, in Ft. Walton, Florida. She survives.
He is also survived by one son, Russell (Pam) Segal of Glendale, Arizona; one daughter-in-law, Denise Segal of Peoria; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two step-sons, James (Connie) Carter of Peoria, Illinois, and Jay (Colleen) Carter of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; four step-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Timothy Segal; a twin sister, Marlene Riebel; one brother, John R. Segal; and one step-son, Joel Carter.
Russell worked 22 years at Pabst Brewing Company, last working in 1982. He then worked 11 years for P.J. Hoerr until retiring on March 10, 1998. He and his wife, Barbara, also owned Kay's Uniforms from 1987 until 2009 in Peoria Heights, Illinois.
He was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post #979 and the Laborer's Union #165. He was an avid bowler and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing and attending and supporting his grandchildren in their sports events over the years. Russell loved spending his time with family and friends. He was enthusiastic his whole life. GO CUBS GO!
The family would like to thank Illinois Cancer Care and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their care and compassion during Russell's illness. They also appreciate all the support from Russell's many lifetime friends during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. The Rev. Paul Maitland will lead the celebration. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive Organization for pancreatic cancer or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019