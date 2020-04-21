Home

1965 - 2020
CREVE COEUR - Russell James Starr, 54, of Creve Coeur passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home in Putnam County.
Russ was born on December 17, 1965, to John and Darleen Starr, who both preceded him in death.
Russ is survived by his four daughters, Dollye Starr of Ankeny, IA, and Emma Starr, Grace Starr and Lucy Starr, all of Mesa, AZ.
Russ attended Sacre Coeur grade school in Creve Coeur, Spaulding Academy in Peoria and Loyola University of Chicago.
Russ wished for his ashes to be scattered in the Florida Keys. A celebration of life, including his favorite music, will be planned at a later date due to global health and safety concerns.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
