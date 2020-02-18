Home

Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens
Russell Lee Arndt Obituary
Russell Lee Arndt
PEORIA - Russell Lee Arndt, age 73 of Sevierville, TN, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Mr. Arndt was a member of Walden's Creek Baptist Church, where he loved to sing many gospel songs, his favorite being "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow." He loved to fish and took his family often. He knew where all the good fishing holes were located.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Violet Arndt; brothers, Larry (Linda) Arndt, Donnie Arndt, William McKinley, George, Carl Jr., Bobby Elam and LaVerne; and sisters, Mildred, Etta and Dolly.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Marsengill; brother, Jack Arndt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Ann (Robert) Garrison, Edna Mae (Scott) Alton, Jill (Gary) Graumenz and Linda Knebel; sisters-in-law, Lucy (Terry) Garrison and Joyce Arndt; and special friends, Dee and Jim Callicot, Cristine Pamintuan and Ladelyn Katniss and family.
A special "thank you" to all the nurses who took care of Mr. Arndt.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Jack Arndt will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens for graveside service and interment.
Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
