Russell LeRoy Marsh Jr.
MAPLETON - Russell LeRoy Marsh Jr., 71, of Mapleton passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his home in Mapleton.
He was born on October 16, 1947, in Peoria to Russell LeRoy and Shirley Jean (Emmons) Marsh. He married Linda Lee Page on August 16, 1968, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2016.
His parents and one sister, Sherry Lynn Marsh, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his two children, Christopher W. (Heather) Marsh of Mapleton and Kimberly L. (Davey) Marsh of Peoria; four grandchildren, Madison (Jimmy), Blake, Brett and Jalynn; one great-grandson, Preston; and three siblings, Cindy, Ralph "Jake" and Penny Marsh.
Russell worked in Maintenance at Caterpillar, Inc. for many years. He later owned and operated both Classy Grass, Inc. and Bubba's Plank Road Pub. Russell was a member of the Bradley Chief's Club and was an avid Bradley Basketball and L.A. Dodgers fan. He enjoyed wintering in Florida with his in-laws, antique cars, car shows and coaching and teaching youth sports.
The family would like to share a special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care of Pekin for the wonderful care they gave to Russell.
Cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Da Joint, 1039 S. Laramie St., Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the South Side Mission, the Bradley Chief's Club, Limestone Fire Department or Limestone Baseball and Softball youth programs.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
