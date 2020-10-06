1/1
Russell M. Peters
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell M. Peters
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Russell Martin Peters, 59, of Peosta, Iowa, formerly of Peoria Heights, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Russell was born on February 13, 1961, in Rockford, Illinois, son of Ronald W. and Elizabeth M. (Brady) Peters. He was a 1983 graduate from Western Illinois University, where he majored in communications. On November 14, 1987, he was united in marriage to Sandra Picl in Peoria Heights, Illinois. Russell worked in the communication field using both his photography and writing skills. He worked for Arachnid Mark Darts and Ingersoll Rand in Rockford, IL, and later for Regal-Beloit in Beloit, WI. He then became a stay-at-home dad to raise their daughter, Jessica.
Russell loved the outdoors in both summer and winter. His favorite place to be was on his pontoon floating on Long Lake in Longville, Minnesota, where he spent his summers with family, friends and his beloved dog, Chupa. He was the president of the Long Lake Property Owners Association and a member of the Longville Lakes Area Snowmobile Club. He was an excellent chef and enjoyed cooking Thanksgiving meals for his extended family. Russell had a deep love for his country, our liberty and those who served to protect our freedom.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Peters of Peosta, IA; one daughter, Jessica Peters of Peosta, IA; father-in-law, Raymond Picl Sr. of Peoria, IL; one sister-in-law, Susan (Jerry) DuBois of Morton, IL; one brother-in-law, Rick (Melanie) Picl of Peoria Heights, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Randall Peters; his mother-in-law, Louise Picl; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Picl Jr.
Anyone wishing to send memorials for either Wounded Warriors or the American Heart Association may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Russell Peters Family, PO Box 1, Peosta, IA 52068.
A memorial service for Russell will be held in Peoria Heights, Illinois, at a later date. If you would like to send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home - Epworth
115 E. Main Street
Epworth, IA 52045
1-800-373-7745
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reiff Funeral Home - Epworth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
October 6, 2020
Sandy I am so sorry to hear of your husband’s passing. He was way to young. Sending prayers and hugs to you
Martha Presley
Friend
October 6, 2020
Sande and Jessica - Praying for you during this difficult time. May you find strength and peace in the memories you hold in your hearts.
Emily Simon
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Sande and Jessica, I am so sorry to hear about Russ. You are in my prayers during this difficult time. I hope that time and sweet memories help to ease your sorrow. (Nikki - daughter of Steve and Marianne Peters)
Nikki Jarrett
Family
October 6, 2020
Russ we will miss you. Seeing you and Randy together as young teenagers, school friends, then husbands and dads, will always be a good memory. This breaks my heart, but God’s plan , that we don’t understand. We will pray for Sandy and Jessica, that their hearts will heal, and remember all the good. Love you Russ.
Bonnie Jansen
Friend
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rita and I have you in our prayers.
Michael Golden
Friend
October 5, 2020
Russ was a wonderful and caring husband and father and friend. You will be missed by all of us who knew and loved you. RIP Russ. My very deepest sympathies to Sande and Jessica. Love you both very much.
Gale Everhart
Friend
October 5, 2020
RIP Russ. You're going to be missed by many. Already miss your stories and laugh.
Scott White
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sande and Jessica, you are in our thoughts and prayers! We are so sorry for the loss of a great man. Sending love and hugs to you and family! Love Duane and Joy
Joy Melancen
Friend
October 5, 2020
I have know Russ most of my life. He had a great laugh and I’m grateful I have many memories from Longville Minnesota. Hugs, love and prayers to all that knew and loved him.
Julie Ramirez
Friend
October 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. May God bless you all
Dan Roger
October 5, 2020
I lost a long time buddy. High school had more laughs because of Russ Peters. Working with him as a client as a marketing director for three companies was more creative and productive because of Russ Peters.

I was happy and confident to hand over the reins to Russ in 1978 for WARQ radio and president of student council.

Best wishes to Sandy, Jessica and your family.
Tim Larson Dingus
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sande- Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. I hope all the great memories that you have with Russ brings you peace. My deepest condolences.
Eric Mayer
Coworker
October 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss Sande. Much too soon! Hope you are able to surround yourself with friends and family at this difficult time.
Darin Harmon
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Our daughter Abigail and your daughter Jessica will also share some of the best memories of Russ at the lake house every summer. God bless your family.
Ben & Tina Winders
Friend
October 5, 2020
So sad to hear this . We worked together at Arachnid. Great guy and gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers to the family
Shirley Bennett
Friend
October 4, 2020
Sandi and family, sending my sincere sympathy at the loss of Russ. May you feel the love of those around you and Russ’s presence as you celebrate his life. Peace
Chris Herber
Friend
October 4, 2020
Sande you and Jessica have our deepest sympathy. Our prayers are with you.
mark nachtman
Friend
October 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Greg Kieler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved