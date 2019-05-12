|
Russell P. "Rusty" Underwood
EAST PEORIA - Russell P. "Rusty" Underwood, age 55, of East Peoria passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:44 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after battling lung cancer for 6 months.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1963, in Tampa, FL, to Pat and Janet (Cramer) Underwood. He married Becky Quell, the love of his life, on Sept. 13, 1996, in East Peoria. She survives, along with his mother and stepfather, Janet (Jerry) Berkley; stepmother, Karen Underwood; mother-in-law, Bev Quell; four sisters, Tracy (Rick) Bourlet, Kelly Lake, Michelle (Mark) Rohman and Tina (Mark) Junker; and one brother, Jeremy Berkley.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Rusty was co-owner of the Cooler Sports Bar in East Peoria with his uncle, Roger. Rusty loved watching sports, especially the Chicago Bears. He will be remembered by his kind heart and outgoing personality. He never met a stranger or forgot a face. Rusty graduated from East Peoria in 1982, where he lettered in football and was named one of the outstanding seniors. The family would like to thank the class of '82 for their recent kindness toward Rusty.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. A celebration of Rusty's life will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria, with additional visitation a half hour prior to the services.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the or the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2019