Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Russell Underwood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell P. "Rusty" Underwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell P. "Rusty" Underwood Obituary
Russell P. "Rusty" Underwood
EAST PEORIA - Russell P. "Rusty" Underwood, age 55, of East Peoria passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:44 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after battling lung cancer for 6 months.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1963, in Tampa, FL, to Pat and Janet (Cramer) Underwood. He married Becky Quell, the love of his life, on Sept. 13, 1996, in East Peoria. She survives, along with his mother and stepfather, Janet (Jerry) Berkley; stepmother, Karen Underwood; mother-in-law, Bev Quell; four sisters, Tracy (Rick) Bourlet, Kelly Lake, Michelle (Mark) Rohman and Tina (Mark) Junker; and one brother, Jeremy Berkley.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Rusty was co-owner of the Cooler Sports Bar in East Peoria with his uncle, Roger. Rusty loved watching sports, especially the Chicago Bears. He will be remembered by his kind heart and outgoing personality. He never met a stranger or forgot a face. Rusty graduated from East Peoria in 1982, where he lettered in football and was named one of the outstanding seniors. The family would like to thank the class of '82 for their recent kindness toward Rusty.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. A celebration of Rusty's life will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria, with additional visitation a half hour prior to the services.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the or the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now