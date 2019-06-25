|
Russell Sands
DELAVAN - Russell Ray Sands, 90, of Delavan passed away peacefully at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hopedale Nursing Home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on February 18, 1929, to Samuel and Carrie Evans Sands. He married Lila Mae Brenneman on April 8, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2014, the day before his 85th birthday. She, ironically, would have turned 91 on June 24 of this year, the day after his death.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Hopedale Mennonite Church. Pastors Roger Springer and Kathy Dunn will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be at Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Lunch will be served at the church, following the burial.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements
Memorials may be made to the Hopedale Mennonite Church or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019