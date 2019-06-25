|
Russell Sands
DELAVAN - Russell Ray Sands, 90, of Delavan passed away peacefully at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hopedale Nursing Home, surrounded by loved ones.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Hopedale Mennonite Church. Pastors Roger Springer and Kathy Dunn will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be at Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Lunch will be served at the church, following the burial.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019