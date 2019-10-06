Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wageneck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Aileen Wageneck


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Aileen Wageneck Obituary
Ruth Aileen Wageneck
PEORIA - Ruth Aileen Wageneck, 94, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Independence Village of Peoria.
She was born in Cuba, IL, on August 22, 1925, to Thomas and Elizabeth (Townsley) Wilson. Aileen married Bobby Wageneck on May 27, 1961, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2009, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Carpenter; and brother, William Wilson.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Gary) Gladson of Bartonville; two grandchildren, Thomas (Melissa) Gladson of Bartonville and Tracey (Andy) Cervantes of Peoria; three great-grandsons, Austin Gladson, Noah Cervantes and Drasen Cervantes; and brother, Thomas James (Janice) Wilson of Arthur.
Aileen worked as an underwriter for Home Insurance in Peoria for 35 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of Emblem Club #20 of Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and there will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to Aileen's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now