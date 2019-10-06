|
Ruth Aileen Wageneck
PEORIA - Ruth Aileen Wageneck, 94, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Independence Village of Peoria.
She was born in Cuba, IL, on August 22, 1925, to Thomas and Elizabeth (Townsley) Wilson. Aileen married Bobby Wageneck on May 27, 1961, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2009, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Carpenter; and brother, William Wilson.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Gary) Gladson of Bartonville; two grandchildren, Thomas (Melissa) Gladson of Bartonville and Tracey (Andy) Cervantes of Peoria; three great-grandsons, Austin Gladson, Noah Cervantes and Drasen Cervantes; and brother, Thomas James (Janice) Wilson of Arthur.
Aileen worked as an underwriter for Home Insurance in Peoria for 35 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of Emblem Club #20 of Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and there will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to Aileen's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019