Ruth Ann Bundren
DUNLAP - Ruth Ann Bundren, 63, of Dunlap passed away at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Ruth was born on May 21, 1955, in Peoria, the daughter of George C. and Geraldine C. (Leonhardt) Callais. She married Robert Bundren on September 28, 1974, in Blue Ridge. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jason (Storm) Bundren of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, William, Tyler and Alyssa Bundren and Maddison Jones; three sisters, Doris Callais of East Peoria, Betty Callais of Peoria and Louise (Timothy) Nevitt of Chillicothe; and one brother, Lester (Nancy) Callais of Edelstein.
She was preceded in death by one son; one brother, Clifford Callais ;and her parents.
Ruth was a graduate of Princeville High School. She worked as a Unit Support Representative in Radiation Oncology at OSF for 15 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Ruth's memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria, where she was a member. The Rev. Chip Winter will officiate. Private burial will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Illinois CancerCare.
Condolences may be left for Ruth's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019