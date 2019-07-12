|
Ruth Ann Stratton-Gorman
PEORIA - Ruth Ann passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Post Falls, Idaho with her daughter (Juli Ann Stratton), daughter-in-law (Amy Echelberger), and dogs (Toby and Brandy) by her side.
Ruth Ann was born in March 14, 1944 in Illinois and spent most of her life in Leland and Peoria. She was born to the late Robert and Kathryn Stratton of Leland, Illinois. While in Peoria she met and eventually married Richard P. (Pete) Gorman of Bradford, Illinois.
Ruth Ann and Pete loved entertaining, fishing, cooking, and enjoying life together at Lake Santa Fe in Germantown Hills, Ill. One of the many hallmarks of their home was storytelling and laughing around the dinner table with family and friends. Ruth Ann grew up on a farm and continued her love of gardening and canning throughout her life.
Ruth Ann graduated from Methodist School of Nursing and spent her nursing career in direct patient care as a supervisor, a teacher, a leader and a mentor to many people. Ruth Ann is co-author of "The Effective Nursing Assistant" (McGraw Hill Glencoe Publishing).
Ruth Ann was the caregiver for her mother, father, and several other family members. Her life was defined by selflessness, compassion, and service to others. Ruth Ann was a friend to many and her laugh was contagious. She lived by the golden rule "treat others as you would want to be treated."
During her later years, after moving to North Idaho in the spring of 2015, Ruth Ann continued to serve others by volunteering for PFLAG Coeur d'Alene then, with her daughter, she co-founded the North Idaho Pride Alliance, where she served as Secretary of the Board of Directors. She was a shining example of love and acceptance of her daughter and the LGBTQ community. Ruth Ann shared her love of community and hospitality by cooking, baking and listening. She welcomed everyone and had an open-door policy at her home. Ruth Ann hosted board meetings and dinners at her home and shared holidays with friends and others who may not have had their own families to share with.
Moving to Post Falls, Idaho was the greatest gift she gave to her daughter and to herself. They spent nearly every day together planning, laughing, gardening, playing with the dogs, eating out, and sharing stories. Ruth Ann lived life to the fullest and asked for very little. Until her last hours, she was smiling and sending her love to her daughter.
Juli would like to thank the staff at Hospice of North Idaho for their kind and compassionate care during her last hours on earth. Per her wishes, there will not be a service at this time. There will be a celebration of life and LGBTQ scholarship fundraiser in honor of Ruth Ann to be announced at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019