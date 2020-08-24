1/1
Ruth B. Burnett
1934 - 2020
Ruth B. Burnett
PEORIA - Ruth B. Burnett, 86, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on February 9, 1934, in Marion, Illinois, to Ewel and Pansy (Harrison) Grant. She married William "Bill" Burnett on January 29, 1950.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years; twin daughters, Sharon (Jack) Nelson and Karen (Doug) Oberlander, both of Peoria; son, Tom (Priscilla Wright) Burnett of Littleton, Colorado; and siblings, Dwight (Jenny) Grant of Peoria, Everett Grant, Sherry Grant, Noel Grant and Betty Davis of Southern Illinois and Nancy Allen of Niantic, CT. She was a loving Mama to seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren (one deceased) and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost, treasuring her children and her role as Mama. She had a kind and loving spirit, always with a smile on her face.
Ruth blended a successful career, along with family and church involvements. She was an Avon Representative for 25 years, 20 of those years as a Team Leader. She was also an active member of the American Business Women's Association for many years. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church for 67 years, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. In recent years, she was the beautiful smile at the church's Welcome Center on Sunday mornings.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Cindy Lovel for her many years of loving care and dedication to Ruth.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Southern Illinois. Memorials may be made in her name to Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 N. Heinz Lane, Edwards, IL 61528; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria IL 61614. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
