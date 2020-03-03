|
Ruth C. Weakley
PEKIN - Ruth C. Weakley, 75, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Ruth was born on June 6, 1944, in Pekin, IL, to Henry and Clara (Murray) Ashby. She married Willard Weakley on June 15, 1969, in Pekin. He passed away on March 13, 2019.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and one granddaughter, Alexandra.
Surviving are one son, Brent (Amy) Weakley of Washington, IL; three grandchildren, Lynae Smith, Bryson Weakley and Luke Beecham; and two great-grandchildren, Alina and Avva.
Ruth retired from Thompson Food Basket, where she was the head cashier. She was a member of the Assembly of God. She enjoyed reading and playing on her computer. She loved talking to friends and being a very social person. Ruth was always prepared to give anyone around, her "two cents worth."
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, IL. A visitation will be held one hour prior, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots.
