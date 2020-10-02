Ruth D. Wagner
WASHINGTON - Ruth D. Wagner, 72, of Washington, IL, formerly of Eureka, IL passed away at 7:17 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She was born on October 7, 1947 in Tennessee to English and Martha Blade. She married Donald G. Wagner on May 7, 1965 in Metamora, IL. He passed away on June 15, 1995.
Surviving are her children Donald Wagner, Jr. of Peoria, Thomas (Jeanne) Wagner of Eureka, Jane (David) Sherwood of Washington, Judy Renee Woosley of Marshfield, MO, and Crystal (Ryan) Nasser of Urbana, IL; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Darah Sherwood.
Ruth enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and crocheting. She was an avid reader and loved doing puzzles. She was of the Christian faith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel with Pastor Jason Woolever officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 and also one hour prior to her service on Tuesday both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a Memorial Fund in Ruth's name to any CEFCU facility. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.