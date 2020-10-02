1/1
Ruth D. Wagner
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth D. Wagner
WASHINGTON - Ruth D. Wagner, 72, of Washington, IL, formerly of Eureka, IL passed away at 7:17 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She was born on October 7, 1947 in Tennessee to English and Martha Blade. She married Donald G. Wagner on May 7, 1965 in Metamora, IL. He passed away on June 15, 1995.
Surviving are her children Donald Wagner, Jr. of Peoria, Thomas (Jeanne) Wagner of Eureka, Jane (David) Sherwood of Washington, Judy Renee Woosley of Marshfield, MO, and Crystal (Ryan) Nasser of Urbana, IL; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Darah Sherwood.
Ruth enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and crocheting. She was an avid reader and loved doing puzzles. She was of the Christian faith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel with Pastor Jason Woolever officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 and also one hour prior to her service on Tuesday both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a Memorial Fund in Ruth's name to any CEFCU facility. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason Funeral Home - Metamora

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved