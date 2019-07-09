|
Ruth Draear
GROVELAND - Ruth A. Draear, 84, of Groveland passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grace Church in Morton, with Pastor Doug Habegger and Pastor Brad Habegger officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the church. Further visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
To view Ruth's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019