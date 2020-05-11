|
|
Ruth E. Belcher
FARMINGTON - Ruth E. Belcher, 101, of Farmington, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Courtyard Estates of Farmington.
She was born on May 2, 1919, in Bartonville, IL, to Clifford Roy and Anna (Milstedt) Pike. She loved fishing and horseback riding with her husband, Riley C. Belcher, whom she married on July 1, 1939, in Butler County, KY. He preceded her in death on November 26, 1998, in Peoria, IL.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Riley C. Belcher; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Debra) Belcher of Peoria; six granddaughters; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (Bob) Flier of Bartonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth went to Bartonville Grade School and attended Manual High School. She was a homemaker and worked at Oakford Super Value and Bartonville gift shop. She was well-known for her homemade fried chicken, biscuits, Parker House dinner rolls and noodles. She loved playing cards with her brothers and sisters. She walked on her treadmill every day. Ruth was the sweetest person ever and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her whole life was about her dear husband, Riley; and her children.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and loved to read her bible every day.
Private family graveside services will be held in Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Kara Wiechmann will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences to Ruth's family may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020