Ruth E. Diefendorf
FARMINGTON - Ruth E. Diefendorf, 99, of Farmington passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at The Loft in Canton, IL.
She was born on September 9, 1920, in Mapleton, IL, to Lewis R. and Laura B. (Schleigh) Stranz. She married Frank Diefendorf on April 12, 1947, in Pekin, IL. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2007.
Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Lewis Diefendorf; one infant granddaughter; five brothers; and three sisters.
Surviving are three children, Loretta Bollinger of Trivoli, Sharon Diefendorf of Dumfries, VA, and Walter (Karen) Diefendorf of New Boston, TX; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Diefendorf of Farmington, IL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Ruth worked at Keystone until marrying her husband, Frank. She was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church. Ruth helped start and run the annual pancake and sausage dinner at the church for 50 years. She was very active in the church and taught Kindergarten Sunday School for over 35 years. Ruth also was a Fulton County Election Judge for many years.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Farmington United Methodist Church. The Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton, IL. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Farmington United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Farmington United Methodist Church, Harbor Light Hospice, or Farmington Rescue Squad 1100.
To view Ruth's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019