Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Egnew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Egnew


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Egnew Obituary
Ruth E. Egnew
TOULON - Ruth Elaine Egnew, 90, of Galesburg, formerly of Toulon, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 12:55 p.m. at Seminary Manor in Galesburg.
Ruth was born on June 26, 1929, in Victoria, Illinois, to parents, Herman and Helen (Holmes) Naslund. She married Gerald Egnew in August of 1951. He preceded her in death in November of 2001.
Surviving are one daughter, Denise (Wes) Wilkinson of Osceola; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Davis of Toulon and Corey (Rachel) Wilkinson of St. Louis; five great-grandchildren, Ian (Paige) Davis of Galva, Caleb, Kylee and Lexi Davis of Toulon and Harrison Burns of St. Louis; two great-great-grandchildren, Joey and Berkleigh Davis of Galva; and one sister, Joyce Doubet of Williamsfield.
She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Herbert Naslund, Betty Bird and Beverly Sornberger.
Ruth attended Etheraly Country School and graduated from Victoria High School in 1947, where she was class valedictorian. She was a kind and thoughtful person, who always worried about everyone. She was put on this earth to take care of the rest of us! She loved attending her grandkids' and great-grandkids' sporting events. She enjoyed mowing, gardening, canning, dancing and music. She enjoyed bowling and played in a couple's league for many years. She previously worked at Bergner's and met many great friends there. Ruth will be truly missed by her daughter and family.
A private funeral will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Victoria Cemetery in Victoria, Illinois.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given in Ruth's name to .
Online condolences can be left for her family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -