|
|
Ruth E. Nohl
MORTON - Ruth Eileen Nohl, 91, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Ruth was born on April 26, 1928, to Joseph and Lydia (Wanner) Huette, in Tremont. She married Louis Nohl on June 7, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 17, 1987.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Kendra) Nohl of Aurora, Ill., and Rocky (Kelly) Nohl of Estes Park, Colo.; six grandchildren, Philip (Jennette) Nohl of Aurora, Ill., Melissa (David) Yorton of Goshen, Ky., Curtis (Val) Nohl of Glen Allen, Va., Brent (Amy) Nohl of Prairie Village, Kan., Valerie Nohl of Washington, Ill., and Caroline Nohl of Littleton, Colo.; six great-grandchildren, Wesley and Willa Yorton, Carter and Mason Nohl and Oliver and Cecilia Nohl; and three sisters-in-law, Vi Huette and Virginia Huette, both of Morton, and Mildred Huette of Scottsdale, Ariz.
She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Diana; one son, Joseph; one sister, Virginia; four brothers, Kenneth, Gilbert, Raymond and Eugene; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Huette.
Ruth worked for many years at the Morton Utility Office, Nohl's Milk Depot and Day Care Resources. She enjoyed garage sales, making caramels at Christmas and volunteering at her church.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Bethel Lutheran Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019