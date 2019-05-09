|
Ruth Elliott
TREMONT - Ruth "Vici" Harkins Elliott, 72, of Tremont passed away at 12:39 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born March 9, 1947 in Pekin to James E. and Ruth Victoria Robinson Harkins.
Surviving are one sister, Donna (Doug) Abernathie of Tremont; two brothers, David Harkins of Tremont and James E. Harkins Jr. of Plano, TX; her soul mate, Steven Steward of Tampa, FL; one daughter, Melissa M. Duval of East Peoria; one son, Jeff A. (Gina) Duval of Groveland; four grandchildren, Geoffrey M. Duval, Michael P. DeZarn, Shelby Shane DeZarn, Alexis M. Garant; two great-grandchildren, Juno and Willow Joslin; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brothers, James Benjamin and John David.
Ruth graduated from Tremont High School in 1965 then attended Lincoln College majoring in art. She was a Paralegal for many years in the 1990s. Her passion was being an Addiction Counselor in the Peoria area where she loved helping people.
She was a member of the Tremont United Methodist Church and the Tremont American Legion Auxiliary Post 1236.
She was an avid ballroom dancer, loved reading and especially loved her family and friends.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Larry Frank will officiate. A visitation will be from 5-7 on Friday also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tremont United Methodist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2019