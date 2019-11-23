|
Ruth Endress
TREMONT - Ruth Endress, 88, of Tremont went to be with her Savior at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on January 26, 1931, in Ittlingen, Germany, to Wilhelm and Louise Schnetzer Bernhard. She met Fred Endress in Germany in 1956, accepted his marriage proposal, came to Tremont, and became a U.S. citizen. She and Fred were married in a German ceremony October 21, 1956, at Sand Prairie Lutheran Church in Green Valley. Fred passed away on December 7, 2016.
Surviving are four children, Mike (Kris) Endress and Tom (Dianne) Endress, both of Tremont, Esther Endress of Washington and Rosie (Ed) Litwiller of Hopedale; eight grandchildren, Kyle (Katy) Endress, Kristin (Adam) Gaskill, Kaylie (Sean) Breaux, Korey (Lindy) Endress, Abby Endress, Emily (JR) Lester, Lindsey (Brian) Weihmeir and Luke Litwiller; two brothers, Gerhard (Grace) Bernhard of Wisconsin and Reinhold (Edith) Bernhard of Germany; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews in Europe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Elisabeth Pfeil, Dorle Bernhard and Marta Schuler; and one brother, Theodor Bernhard.
Ruth and Fred loved their time together working the family farm. She also enjoyed gardening and baking and sharing those gifts with others. She cherished being Oma to her precious grandchildren and expressed her deep and abiding faith by her service to others.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., before the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Tremont.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor for the loving care given to their mother and Oma.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Rescue 702.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019