Ruth Grachek
EAST PEORIA - Ruth A Grachek, 100, of East Peoria passed away at 2:12 a.m. April 9, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria.
She was born Nov. 2, 1918 in Pekin the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lay Lohnes. She married Orville Smith. She later married Michael Grachek. He preceded her in death in Dec. of 1986.
Ruth is survived by her children, Michael (Rosetta) Grachek of Washburn, Delilah Wassi, of Morton; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and nineteen great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Peggy Wassi; one brother and one sister.
Ruth was an elevator operator at Commercial National Bank for many years.
She is a member of First United Methodist Church in East Peoria.
Ruth was a member of Clover Leaf Chapter #1002 of the Order of Eastern Star. She was Past Matron, Queen Christina Ct #4, and Order of the Amaranth Past Royal Matron. Ruth was also a member of Ortho Temple #36 Daughter of the Nile, Past Queen. She was also a member of Alba Calron # 36, Past Mighty Chosen One.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Mary Arnold will officiate.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in East Peoria.
To view Ruth's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019