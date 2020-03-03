Home

Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Liberty Bible Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Liberty Bible Church
Ruth H. Waldschmidt


1933 - 2020
Ruth H. Waldschmidt Obituary
Ruth H. Waldschmidt
METAMORA - Ruth H. (Woelfle) Waldschmidt, 86, of Metamora, IL, passed away at her earthly home into her eternal home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 3:40 a.m.
She was born on November 18, 1933, in Secor, IL, to John C. and Henrietta L. (Ripple) Woelfle Sr.
Surviving are her three children, Janet Weldon, Mike Waldschmidt and Jerry (Melanie) Waldschmidt, all of Metamora; eight grandchildren, Jeannie (Waldschmidt) Grebner, Mindy (Brad) Easton, Tim (Suzanne) Weldon, John Waldschmidt, Megan Waldschmidt, Joe (Christy) Weldon, Susan Weldon and Austin Waldschmidt; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lyla, Adeline, Brody, Cooper and Riggins Weldon; sister, Irma Jean Damerell of Eureka, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Waldschmidt; sister, Laverne Armstrong; brother, John Woelfle Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Maxheimer, Richard Armstrong and Jay Damerell.
Ruth was a billing clerk secretary for Evergreen FS. She attended Liberty Bible Church in Eureka and Rock Church in Metamora. She was the most wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and had a fierce love for her family. In her free time, she was with family playing games, attending events and showing them and others the love of Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Liberty Bible Church, with Pastor Tom Zobrist and Pastor Chuck Tate officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, and also one hour prior to her service on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Secor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to OSF Hospice, 2265 West Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
