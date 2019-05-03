|
Ruth I. Greeson
PEORIA - Ruth I. Greeson, age 96, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home.
She was born August 30, 1922 in Dewitt County to Ernest F. and Ethel Fern (Monroe) Wikowsky, and married William K. Greeson November 24, 1942 in Peoria.
She is survived by her son, William A. (Debra A.) Greeson of Republic, MO; grandchildren, Stephanie Jarrett of Peoria, Keith (Michelle) Greeson of Sierra Vista, AZ, Catherine (Ryan) Simmons of Washington, IL , Erin (Fred) Schirer of Metamora, IL and Travis Greeson of Republic, MO; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Dean (June) Wikowsky of Richmond, Virginia and Fred (June) Wikowsky of Hendersonville, TN; sister, Shirley (Dave) Pope of Maroa, IL; sister-in-law, Vera Wikowsky of Lincoln, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth worked for Wabco Industries for almost 30 years in addition to being a hairdresser for more than 40 years. As a member of the Red Hot Square Dance Club and the Cherry-Go-Rounders, she also found time for her passions of music, crafting, quilting and fishing. Ruth was also a long time member of Forrest Hill United Methodist Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Gail I. Underwood; 2 sisters; one brother; and one great granddaughter.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Forrest Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. Cecilia Granadosin will officiate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019