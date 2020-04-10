Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
livestream
https://www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland/
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Bohannan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Irene (Hill) Bohannan


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Irene (Hill) Bohannan Obituary
Ruth Irene (Hill) Bohannan
PEORIA - Ruth Irene (Hill) Bohannan, 84, of Peoria, IL passed away at 11:31 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on January 28, 1936 in Peoria to Richard Collier and Margaret Eleanor (Voorhees) Hill. She married Melvin Glen Bohannan Sr. on March 29, 1953 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2005. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Terry and Carl; sister, Mary Ellen Hill; and brother, Richard Dale Hill.
Born to this union was five sons, Melvin Glen (Cindy) Bohannan Jr., Terry Joe (Mary) Bohannan, Richard Benton (Brenda) Bohannan Sr., Tommy Gene (Cheryl) Bohannan and Carl Dennis (Nina) Bohannan; at last count 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel May (Herb) Gress (affectionately known as Aunt Nan) and Collen K. (Bill) Dearman.
Ruth and her sisters, Mary and Ethel, attended a one room schoolhouse in Kickapoo, IL, and then high school in Dunlap, IL. Ruth had done many things in her life besides raising 5 sons, she had been a CNA for OSF, Room Mother for each son, a Cub Scout Leader, a Secretary and she worked for DCFS taking in children as if 5 children were not enough! Ruth attended Northwoods Community Church for many years. The family would like to thank Pastor Cal Rychener for his assistance! The family would also like to thank Compassus Hospice, especially Lynette, for attending to Ruth with great compassion!
Private family graveside services will be held. To attend via livestream please visit https://www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland/ at 11 a.m.on Tuesday, April 14th. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Online condolences to Ruth's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -