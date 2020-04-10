|
Ruth Irene (Hill) Bohannan
PEORIA - Ruth Irene (Hill) Bohannan, 84, of Peoria, IL passed away at 11:31 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on January 28, 1936 in Peoria to Richard Collier and Margaret Eleanor (Voorhees) Hill. She married Melvin Glen Bohannan Sr. on March 29, 1953 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2005. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Terry and Carl; sister, Mary Ellen Hill; and brother, Richard Dale Hill.
Born to this union was five sons, Melvin Glen (Cindy) Bohannan Jr., Terry Joe (Mary) Bohannan, Richard Benton (Brenda) Bohannan Sr., Tommy Gene (Cheryl) Bohannan and Carl Dennis (Nina) Bohannan; at last count 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel May (Herb) Gress (affectionately known as Aunt Nan) and Collen K. (Bill) Dearman.
Ruth and her sisters, Mary and Ethel, attended a one room schoolhouse in Kickapoo, IL, and then high school in Dunlap, IL. Ruth had done many things in her life besides raising 5 sons, she had been a CNA for OSF, Room Mother for each son, a Cub Scout Leader, a Secretary and she worked for DCFS taking in children as if 5 children were not enough! Ruth attended Northwoods Community Church for many years. The family would like to thank Pastor Cal Rychener for his assistance! The family would also like to thank Compassus Hospice, especially Lynette, for attending to Ruth with great compassion!
Private family graveside services will be held. To attend via livestream please visit https://www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland/ at 11 a.m.on Tuesday, April 14th. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Online condolences to Ruth's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020