Ruth Irene (Hunziker) Underhill
NO TEARS PLEASE
EAST PEORIA - Ruth Irene (Hunziker) Underhill of Burlington, IA, formerly of East Peoria, IL passed away on April 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter and was called to rest in the arms of Jesus. Let there be singing! She requested no tears, please! She lived her entire life for this day when she would be home with her beloved Savior. When you get there, she said to look for her at the feet of Jesus!
Ruth was born on February 13, 1933 in Eureka, IL to Dena S. (Hartter) and Arthur William Hunziker, Sr. She married Stephen Albert Underhill on April 4, 1953, in Washington, IL. She is survived by one son, Todd Winston (Myka) Underhill of Grand Rapids, MI, one daughter, Vickee Lynn (Bruce) Widbin of Wever, IA, seven grandchildren, Christi (Ean) Burghoffer of Burlington, IA, BriEllyn (Chris) Zauner of Eugene, OR, Alissa (Sebastian) Seifert of Ft. Madison, IA, TJ (Melissa) Widbin of Burlington, IA, Jeremy (Andrea) Widbin of Warsaw, IN, Elise & McKenzie Underhill of Grand Rapids, MI and sixteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Eleanor Wallace of Tipton, IN, Irma Cherrie of Morton, IL, LaVerne Rice of Peoria, IL, two brothers, Arthur W. Jr. (Roberta) Hunziker of Eureka, IL and Dr. Kenneth R. (Karen) Hunziker of Urbandale, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015, her parents and two sons Gregory Stephen in 1954 and Craig Arthur in 1962, two brothers, Lawrence Hunziker of Winthrop, IA and Donald Hunziker of Washington, IL.
She was a charter member of Fellowship Bible Church (formerly Grace Bible Church) in Peoria, IL. She taught Sunday School in the Beginner Department for 38 years. She served as chairman of the Women's Fellowship & the Bread Basket Ministry, superintendent of VBS & the nursery department and supervisor of the Gospel Tract Ministry in years past. She sang in the "Grace Notes" trio at her church for 28 years. She and her husband also enjoyed singing together for many years in the church. She had a great passion for the grand old hymns that touched her heart and soul and often stated that "A day without music is like a bird without wings." One of her greatest joys in life along with her family was giving in every area.
Ruth graduated from Washington Community High School with the class of 1951. She held secretarial positions for several years including the companies of Peoria Cartage Trucking Co, NY Life Insurance Co, Caterpillar Tractor Co and East Peoria Community High School. She was also employed for over 23 years as "Grandma Nanny" for Drs. SueEllyn and Anthony Sauder in Peoria which she describes as the most rewarding position she ever held.
She had a love for expressing herself in words by writing hundreds of poems which have been regularly published in the Ideals Magazine, an international publication, along with a number of periodicals including church bulletins for Cathedral Press in Long Prairie, MN and local publications "News and Views" for seniors. She has authored several gospel tracts and originated the column "Poetry Pocket" which was carried by a local newspaper for several years. She authored several short stories included in anthologies published by Shapto Press of Everly, IA. She has had a children's book, "Edward's Many Questions," published and distributed through Tate Publishing Co. She originated and operated, along with her family, a personalized wedding reception catering service from 1970-1985.
She strove to let her life shine for Christ by endeavoring to practice two scripture verses: Col 3:17 "And whatsoever you do in word and deed, do all to the glory of God" and Proverbs 15:1 "A soft answer turns away wrath." Next to her Savior her family was her greatest joy. III John vs 4-"I have no greater joy than to hear of my children walking in truth." She delighted in having her family all together honoring her Lord.
A private family viewing will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, 2021 N. University St., Peoria, IL on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm followed by a private internment service at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens next to her beloved husband and her two precious infant sons. Pastor Jason Alligood will officiate. Due to current state and federal regulations and restrictions regarding large gatherings, a memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date, and will be held at Fellowship Bible Church in Peoria, IL
Memorials may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 4006 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020