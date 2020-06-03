Ruth J. Krantz
1922 - 2020
Ruth J. Krantz
MORTON - Ruth June Krantz, 97, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor of Morton.
Ruth was born on June 21, 1922, in Peoria to Ezra and Nettie (Rapp) Birkey. She married Harold Krantz on April 21, 1946, in Morton. Harold preceded Ruth in death on November 30, 1992. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Marian Waldbeser.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Mindy (Gary) Norbom of Dunlap and Missy Mallory of Tremont; two grandsons, Chris (Elizabeth) Leman of Washington and Chad Leman of Roanoke; two step-grandchildren, Carrie (Mark) Geason of Groveland and Craig Norbom of Washington; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Louise Mae Kiefer of Gridley, Judy Huber of Quincy and Kay (Bill) Gudeman of Congerville.
Prior to marrying Harold, Ruth was the proud owner of the Smart Shop, a dress store in Morton.
She enjoyed the summers she spent at her family's cottage in Delavan, Wisconsin.
Ruth was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church. She volunteered for many years at Apostolic Christian Restmor and Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
Ruth's daughters would like to thank the staff at AC Restmor for the love and care that they gave to their mom.
A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be in the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor of Morton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral service
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
