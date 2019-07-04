Home

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Wyoming Cemetery
Ruth Jackson


1925 - 2019
Ruth Jackson Obituary
Ruth Jackson
WYOMING - Ruth E. Jackson, 94, of Wyoming passed away at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Bickford House of Peoria.
Ruth was born on June 20, 1925 in rural Elmwood, the daughter of Glenn and Sue (Colvin) Gibbs. She married Robert F. "Bob" Jackson on February 10, 1946 in Princeville; he preceded her in death on April 19, 2005.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda (Larry) Fritz of Princeville; one son, Steve (Ann) Jackson of Wyoming; one sister, Mildred Merritt of Phoenix, AZ; and one brother, Dwight (Fran) Gibbs of Tuscon, AZ; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant son; her brother, Donald C. Gibbs; and a great granddaughter, Scarlet Jackson.
Ruth graduated from Princeville High School and attended the former Brown's Business College. She worked at former Graves Chevrolet before she was co-owner and operator of Jackson Sales and Service, Jackson Auction Service, and a life-long farmer alongside her husband. She was a 50 plus-year member of Princeville United Methodist Church, and of the Order of the Eastern Star Princeville Lodge #360 A.F. & A.M. She enjoyed wintering at Siesta Village in Texas with her husband during retirement.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Wyoming Cemetery. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Princeville United Methodist Church or . Condolences may be left for Ruth's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 4 to July 6, 2019
