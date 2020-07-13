Ruth Jean Danz
EAST PEORIA - Ruth Jean Danz, age 88, of Livingston, WI, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at Southwest Heath in Platteville.
She was born on October 13, 1931, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of James and Grace (Knott) Lambie. Ruth graduated from Spring Bay High School in in Spring Bay, IL. She was united in marriage to Roy Danz on November 27, 1953, in East Peoria, IL. Together, they farmed in East Peoria for many years. In 1980, they purchased a farm in rural Livingston for their boys. After being apart from her family for a few months, Roy and Ruth purchased their farm in rural Livingston to be closer to family. She adored her family and loved raising her four children and helping out with the daily farm chores. Time with family meant the world to Ruth and she enjoyed having everyone over for family gatherings and especially the holidays.
Ruth is survived by her beloved husband, Roy of Livingston; four children, David Danz of Platteville, Ernest Danz of Livingston, James (Paula) Danz of Livingston and Beverly (Richard) Yaun of New Glarus; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her niece, Jodi (Chris) White of Germantown, IL.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Elfie Danz; brother, James Lambie; and her nephew, Brian Lambie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, WI, with burial in the Rock Church Cemetery in rural Livingston. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday morning.
