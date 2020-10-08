Ruth Kaisner
MORTON – Ruth Kaisner, 94, of Morton, passed into eternity on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on February 19, 1926, in Morton, to John and Emma (Belsley) Zimmerman. She married Victor Kaisner on November 18, 1945, in Morton. He preceded her in death on March 29, 1998. She was also preceded in death one daughter, Joyce.
She is survived by her daughters, Barb (Duane) Aberle, Rosy (Steve) Larson, and Linda (Dennis) Kunz; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her love and faith in Christ, generosity, hospitality, many talents and love for her family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Grace Church in Morton, with Pastor Doug Habegger and Pastor Mark Friday officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Monday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Private family burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Missions, WBNH, or Grace Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
.