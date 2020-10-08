1/1
Ruth Kaisner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Kaisner
MORTON – Ruth Kaisner, 94, of Morton, passed into eternity on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on February 19, 1926, in Morton, to John and Emma (Belsley) Zimmerman. She married Victor Kaisner on November 18, 1945, in Morton. He preceded her in death on March 29, 1998. She was also preceded in death one daughter, Joyce.
She is survived by her daughters, Barb (Duane) Aberle, Rosy (Steve) Larson, and Linda (Dennis) Kunz; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her love and faith in Christ, generosity, hospitality, many talents and love for her family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Grace Church in Morton, with Pastor Doug Habegger and Pastor Mark Friday officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Monday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Private family burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Missions, WBNH, or Grace Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Grace Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved