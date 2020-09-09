Ruth L. Stickling
CHILLICOTHE - Ruth Lucille Stickling, 99, of Chillicothe, formerly of Princeville, passed away peacefully at 10 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Heritage Health Senior Care in Chillicothe.
She was born on July 22, 1921, in Princeville, the daughter of Jesse and Maimee (Erickson) Donath. She married Walter Stickling on October 12, 1940, in Nashua, IA. They were married 57 years until he passed away in 1997.
Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Placher of Lacon; one son, Terry (Linda) Stickling of Chino Valley, AZ; two grandsons, Kyle (Tracie) Placher of Dunlap and Shane (Shana) Placher of Chillicothe; seven great-grandchildren, Kiefer and Kelsie Placher, Mason, Gunnar and Maddox Placher, Kolin (Sarah) Spencer and Kaylee (Dustin) Hyre; and four great-great-grandchildren, Wrenley Spencer and Khane, Dylan and Tinley Hyre. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Jesse "Bud;" and her sister, Juanita "Sis," who recently passed away on September 3 in Arizona.
Ruth owned and operated her own beauty shop in her home in Princeville, Ruth's Beauty Shop, for 32 years. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved watching the games.
A visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Her graveside funeral will be on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Princeville Cemetery. Nicole Reed, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Online condolences may be left for Ruth's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
