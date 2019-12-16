|
|
Ruth Lowery
PEORIA - Ruth Lowery, age 95, of Peoria passed away at 2:07 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
She was born in Creal Springs on June 22, 1924 to William H. and Elizabeth (Price) Lemasters, and married Robert "Bob" Lowery on August 10, 1948 in Marion, IL. They celebrated 59 years of marriage before his passing on February 22, 2008.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Floyd and Paul.
Ruth was known for making the best pies, and she enjoyed sewing and making clothing. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the country together. She worked for Princess Peggy Dress Factory for 24 years. She was a faithful member of Northside Nazarene Church for many years.
A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Pastor Wes Harper will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial donations in honor of Ruth may be made to any .
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019